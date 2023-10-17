Priority section of RRTS Corridor slated to be opened for passengers on October 21: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is slated to be opened for passengers on October 21, a day after its inauguration, official sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this section on October 20.

The priority section, between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

"A day after the inauguration of the priority section, passengers services are slated to begin from October 21 morning. 'RAPIDX' trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. Initially, trains will be available every 15 minutes, though the frequency can be increased on a requirement basis in future," an official source told PTI.

Every RAPIDX train will have six coaches, including a premium coach. One coach in every 'RAPIDX' train is reserved for women, it is the coach next to the premium coach.

Also, there are reserved seats for women, specially-abled and senior citizens in other coaches, the sources said.

The under-construction Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor, being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.

The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025. PTI KND SMN