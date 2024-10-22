Priority to complete 57 critical highway projects in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the collective priority of both the Centre and the state government is the timely completion of 57 critical National Highway projects.

Sarma said he attended a review meeting chaired by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to expedite key projects, including the early completion of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway, in the state.

''Building the road to progress. Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of attending a review meeting led by Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji, focused on the development of 1001 kms of highway projects in Assam. Our collective priority remains the timely completion of 57 critical National Highway projects across various implementing agencies'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

The alignment of the Kaziranga elevated corridor has been approved, and the detailed project report of the Gohpur-Numaligarh Tunnel under the Brahmaputra river was also nearing completion, he said.

The completion of the four-laning of the Baihata Chariali-Tezpur highway stretch was also urged, Sarma said.

He also requested Gadkari for re-tendering of the Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra river, connecting Kamalabari and Nimati Ghat, where construction has been halted since early September.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Waterways and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal and MPs from Assam, he said.

Gadkari reviewed national highway projects of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim in Delhi on Tuesday. PTI DG BDC