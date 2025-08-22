Priority to 'Made in UP' in procurement of e-buses: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed that priority be given to 'Made in UP' during purchase of e-buses, saying the move would boost industrial growth and create new employment opportunities at the local level.

Reviewing the functioning of the Transport Department and the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), he stressed that passenger convenience must remain the top priority.

According to an official statement, he called for expediting the construction of bus stations, promoting electric buses, focusing on road safety, and enhancing revenue.

The chief minister instructed the Transport Department to identify new routes and encourage private sector participation for smoother transport services. He also directed the use of modern technology and better coordination with police to reduce road accidents.

Officials informed the meeting that 23 world-class bus terminals are being developed under the PPP model. Another 54 terminals are planned in the second phase, while construction of 50 more is already underway, according to the statement.

The UPSRTC is also constructing eight electric depots in different cities, each with four to eight universal chargers of 240 kW capacity, they said.

Highlighting the Rakshabandhan initiative, Adityanath expressed satisfaction that over 78 lakh passengers availed free travel for three days. The scheme extended to women and one accompanying family member.

Reviewing departmental achievements, officials said 37.9 lakh new vehicles were registered in the state in 2024-25, including over 11 lakh till June this financial year.

To promote electric mobility, tax and fee exemptions worth more than Rs 942 crore have been provided, they said.

The state has also enforced the 'No Helmet, No Fuel' rule to strengthen road safety, the officials added. PTI KIS NB