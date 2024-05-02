Priority will be to curb drug trade, cybercrime: Himachal Pradesh DGP

Shimla, May 2 (PTI) Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh DGP Atul Verma on Thursday said his priority will be to curb cybercrime and crackdown on the drug trade in the state.

Addressing a press conference, a day after he took charge as the director general of police, Verma said focus would be to reduce the demand for drugs. For this, many initiatives will be started, he said.

"The problem cannot be solved until the demand for drugs is reduced" Verma said.

Talking about cybercrime, he said those involved in cybercrime are mostly from other states and around 60,000 complaints of cybercrime are being received by the police every year. PTI COR ANB ANB