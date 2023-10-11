Prison constable, caught while trying to smuggle in ganja, sacked

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) A constable attached to the Mumbai Central Prison was dismissed from service after he was allegedly found to be carrying 71 grams of ganja while reporting on duty, an official said on Wednesday.

Vivendra Naik, the constable, was allegedly caught with ganja on Friday. He was found to have concealed eight capsules of the banned narcotics drug in his undergarments.

Naik was allegedly smuggling ganja for a prison inmate.

An FIR was registered against him at N M Joshi Marg Police Station.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the ADG Prisons dismissed the constable from the service, the official said. PTI DC KRK