Prison guard terminated for sneaking SIM cards into Ajmer jail

Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) A prison guard arrested for sneaking mobile SIM cards into the high-security Ajmer jail was terminated from service on Friday following an inquiry, officials said.

According to an official statement, DIG Prison (Jodhpur Range) Dinesh Kumar Meena issued the order terminating the service of prison guard Chhota Ram on Friday.

Chhota Ram was on duty at the Ajmer jail from 6 pm to 2 am on February 24. When he was searched, three SIM cards were found concealed in his uniform, officials said.

Police arrested Chhota Ram after registering a case at the Civil Lines police station. He was placed under suspension on February 27, before being terminated from service after a department inquiry found him guilty. PTI SDA ARI