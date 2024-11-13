Prison health intertwined with public health: UNODC regional representative

Lucknow, Nov 13 (PTI) Regional Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Marco Teixeira on Wednesday said prison health is deeply intertwined with public health as many prisoners eventually return to society and risk spreading infectious diseases if they do not receive adequate healthcare.

He was speaking at a consultation programme jointly organised by UNODC, India Vision Foundation and Uttar Pradesh Prison Department here to strengthen health services in Indian prisons.

The main objective of the programme was to address the challenges posed by overcrowded prisons. Overcrowding facilitates the spread of infectious diseases like tuberculosis, HIV and hepatitis, making healthcare improvements vital for public health and prison reform.

"Prison health is not just a matter of individual well-being. It is deeply intertwined with public health. Many prisoners eventually return to their communities and if they do not receive adequate healthcare, they risk spreading infectious diseases, experiencing mental health problems and becoming addicts, thereby affecting public health and safety on a wider scale," Teixeira said.

He said improving healthcare in prisons is a matter of both public health and social responsibility.

Uttar Pradesh prison minister Dara Singh Chauhan highlighted the state government's ongoing efforts to improve the physical and mental health of inmates.

He said the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' has transformed prison hygiene and positively influenced inmates' well-being.

Reintegrating inmates into society is crucial for their rehabilitation and return to the mainstream, he said.

Director General of Prison Administration P V Rama Shastri said initiatives like prison radio and digital libraries create a constructive environment for inmates.

Health ATMs and Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres are also being utilised for rapid detection of HIV, tuberculosis and STIs, and prison health workers receive training to support inmate health, he said. PTI ABN DIV DIV