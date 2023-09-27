Prison medical officer not looking into my health problems, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal complains to court

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, arrested in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 538 crore, on Wednesday told a court here that he was suffering from multiple health issues but the prison medical officer was not looking into them.

Goyal is currently in judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail here in a money laundering case linked to the alleged bank loan fraud.

On Wednesday, his jail custody was extended to October 4 by special judge M G Deshpande.

Goyal, during his production before the court through video conference, submitted that he was facing multiple medical issues.

But the officer was not submitting any report to the court about them, he claimed.

His lawyers also submitted an application for home-cooked food for him.

The judge noted that the chief medical officer had not informed the court about Goyal's condition despite a direction, and called for reports from the CMO as well as jail superintendent on whether the food provided to the accused was suitable in view of Goyal's claims about his medical condition.

Earlier, the court had rejected Goyal's application for home-cooked food.

Goyal on Wednesday also moved an application seeking a medical report of the CMO and permission to undergo daily medical check-up by his family physician.

The court sought the opinion of the CMO and asked him to file a report as to why Goyal's health issues were not brought to its notice immediately.

The CMO shall submit his report on September 30, the court said.

It also asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a response to Goyal's plea.

The ED arrested Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud at the Canara Bank.

The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint alleging that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore were outstanding. PTI AVI KRK