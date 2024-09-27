Prison reforms on way, seeking to increase number of women staff in jails: Rajasthan deputy CM

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa on Friday said that the government is seeking to increase the number of women staff in the prison administration.

Bairwa, who was addressing the closing ceremony of the 'Fourth National Conference on Uniformed Women in Prison Administration,' said plans were presented during the conference which will prove to be important in reforming prisons. He About 100 representatives of Director General, Additional Director General, Inspector General, Superintendent, Guards, Subject Experts, NGOs of the Prison Department participated in the conference, according to a statement by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, which organised the meet.

BPR&D Director General Rajiv Sharma said the main objective of the conference was to underline the important contribution of uniformed women in prison administration and discuss challenges they face.