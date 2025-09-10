Prisoner attacked inside Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur, Sept 10 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner was allegedly assaulted and injured by an inmate in the Nagpur Central Jail following a quarrel over a minor issue, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred outside Badi Gol barracks on Tuesday morning when prisoner Tausif Ibrahim Sheikh removed a water bucket under the tap, leading to an argument with another inmate, Praveen Srinivas Mahajan.

Mahajan allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill Sheikh before security guards intervened.

Sheikh was shifted to the prison hospital. Dhantoli police have registered a case against Mahajan, a notorious gangster who was accused of killing a police sub-inspector in Pune in May 2021. PTI COR NSK