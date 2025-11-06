Prisoner attempts to escape, sustains injury in TN's Erode district

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Nov 6 (PTI) A remand prisoner, who was brought to court here on Thursday, attempted to flee and sustained injuries, police said.

According to the police, Karthi (37) of Anthiyur, arrested in a POCSO case, was remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison.

On Thursday, he was brought to the Erode District and Session Court with proper armed guard security. He, however, escaped from police custody. Police chased him and he fell down, sustaining injuries to his legs and hip.

He was provided with first aid on the spot, later taken to Erode Government Headquarters Hospital where the doctors examined him and declared that he sustained a fracture to his leg and was treated there, police said.

Erode North Police registered a case and are investigating. PTI COR KH