Prisoner beaten to death by inmate inside Bihar prison

Hajipur (Bihar), Mar 5 (PTI) A prisoner was beaten to death allegedly by another inmate inside a prison in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Hajipur jail in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishali Superintendent of Police Karthikeya K Sharma said, "The incident took place when the two persons were doing some work given by the jail administration." "A scuffle broke out between them over some trivial issue, when the accused attacked Ashok Kumar, who was facing trial in a murder case, with a sharp-edged object and started beating him mercilessly. By the time the jail staffers intervened, Kumar had already died," he said.

The accused, who beat Kumar to death, was also facing trial in a murder case. The police, however, did not reveal his identity.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated by a judicial magistrate to find out the exact cause of the incident," he added. PTI COR PKD ACD