Prisoner commits suicide in Noida jail

Noida, Apr 30 (PTI) A undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide inside the Luksar jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

The prisoner's body was on Monday found hanging inside the cell with a 'gamcha' that was used as a noose, they said.

"On Tuesday, information was received from District Jail Gautam Buddha Nagar at Police Station Ecotech I that prisoner Sandeep alias Nanku, aged about 24 years, resident of Chotpur Colony in Noida Sector 63, had committed suicide by hanging himself from the window of the temporary prison in the jail," a police spokesperson said.

"The prisoner had hung himself by making a noose out of a towel. A team of local Ecotech-I police station reached the jail and further legal proceedings were initiated," the spokesperson said.

Sandeep was lodged in the jail since March 2 in connection with a NDPS Act case registered at the Noida Sector 63 police station, police said. PTI KIS NB