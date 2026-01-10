Prisoner escapes from police van near Gurugram's Rajiv Chowk

Gurugram, Jan 10 (PTI) A prisoner managed to escape from the clutches of police at Rajiv Chowk here when he was being transported in a police van from Delhi's Tihar jail to Bhondsi in Gurugram district, officials said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station in the district, and a departmental inquiry was also initiated in this matter, they added.

The prisoner, Hasam, a resident of Rajasthan, was lodged in Bhondsi jail and was being taken in a police van to Tihar on Thursday.

When they reached Tihar with Hasam, the jail administration there refused to accept him due to some technical reasons.

Subsequently, Gurugram police decided to take him back to Bhondsi jail.

In the late evening, as the van reached near Rajiv Chowk and slowed down due to traffic, Hasam managed to flee the van after pushing away an accompanying policeman.

Following the incident, police personnel were sent to the spot, and they searched the area for Hasam. However, the accused remained at large.

"The accused prisoner is still on the run. We are conducting raids to nab the accused, and he will be arrested soon," said a Gurugram police spokesperson. PTI COR AMJ AMJ