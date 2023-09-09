Prisoner escapes from Viyyur central jail in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 9 (PTI) A 52-year-old prisoner has escaped from Viyyur Central jail here, police said on Saturday. Govind Raj, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was convicted in numerous theft cases and escaped from the jail on Friday afternoon, they said.

Advertisment

He escaped while the prisoners were taken out of the main complex for gardening duties inside the jail premises itself.

"He was among the prisoners who were taken out of the main block to the garden area of the jail complex. He escaped when the guards weren't looking," Viyyur police said.

The jail authorities informed the police and steps are being taken to nab the escaped prisoner. PTI RRT RRT KH