Prisoner found with ganja in Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur, Oct 8 (PTI) A prisoner at the Nagpur Central Jail has been caught with 41 gm of ganja in his possession, police said.

The prisoner, Yashwant Balu Shinde (38), resident of Maharashtra's Raigad district, was serving a sentence following conviction in a case.

His health worsened on Monday after which he was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital for examination, a Dhantoli police official said on Tuesday.

After returning to the jail, the police found 41 gm of ganja hidden inside a napkin that he was carrying in his left hand, the official said without specifying the cost of the drug.

The Dhantoli police have registered a case against him and are investigating how he got the contraband during the hospital visit. PTI COR GK