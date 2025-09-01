Prisoner manhandles Faridabad jail officials over making call to family

Faridabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Jail officials on Monday alleged that an inmate "misbehaved" with the head warden of Neemka Jail here, tore his inform and threatened to "shoot" him and the assistant superintendent over making calls from the prison facility.

This happened on Sunday at the correctional facility in Faridabad when the head warden called the inmate to explain to him the process of making calls to his family.

The prisoner, Lalit alias Lalati, had allegedly created a commotion over making a call.

The in-charge of the phone booth that enables prisoners to call their families came to the head warden, Devi Singh, to complain about the ruckus Lalit was creating.

"I called the prisoner. I was explaining things to him when he created a ruckus and not only tore my uniform but also pushed me back. Hearing the noise, the jail's assistant superintendent, Umesh Kumar, also reached the spot.

"In front of the guards, Lalit threatened to shoot me and the jail's assistant superintendent," the head warden said in his complaint.

Police said an FIR has been registered at Sadar Ballabgarh police station against the prisoner for "obstructing government officer's duty, tearing uniform during government duty and threatening to kill".

"Action will be taken according to whatever facts emerge." said Inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO (Sadar) Ballabgarh police station.