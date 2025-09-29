Prisoner serving life term for rape, murder of minor in Gurugram absconds during parole

Gurugram, Sep 29 (PTI) A prisoner serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of a minor did not return to jail after his 10-week parole ended, officials said on Monday.

An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station on Sunday and raids were being conducted to arrest him, a senior police officer said.

"Prisoner Sunny was released on 10 weeks of parole and was supposed to return to jail after the parole ended, but he did not come to jail and absconded," Bhondsi Jail Assistant Superintendent Amarjeet said.

He was jailed for the rape and murder of a girl in 2018 in Rewari district, the jail official added in his complaint.

When the case went to court, Sunny was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 by the court. He was transferred from Rewari to Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram and has been lodged in Bhondsi jail ever since, police said.