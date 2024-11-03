Prisoner who escaped from Assam jail nabbed in Andhra Pradesh

Morigaon, Nov 3 (PTI) One of the five undertrial prisoners who fled the Morigaon district jail in Assam last month was arrested from Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

According to Morigaon's Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Samiran Baishya, the man was nabbed from Sullurupeta in Tirupati district by a joint team of Assam Police and Andhra Pradesh Police.

"We are bringing him to Morigaon today. Efforts are underway to nab the two remaining jailbreakers," he added.

On October 11, five undertrial prisoners fled the Morigaon district jail.

While one of them was found dead in a waterbody after three days, another one was arrested a few days later. PTI COR TR TR SOM