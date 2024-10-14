Prisoner who escaped from jail found dead in waterbody

Morigaon, Oct 14 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner, who had escaped from Morigaon district jail, was found dead in a waterbody on Monday, police said.

The body of the accused, identified as Abdul Rashid, was found floating in Sunduba Beel (natural waterbody) in Dewaguri village under Lahorighat police station of the district, Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das said.

The villagers informed the police that the body of the accused was found floating in the waterbody, the SP said.

The police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem, he said.

Rashid, along with four others all accused under the POCSO Act, had escaped from jail on Friday by breaking the iron grille of their cell.

The undertrial prisoners had then used bedsheets, blankets and lungis to make a rope and climbed down from the 20-feet-tall jail boundary wall.

The other four escaped prisoners are yet to be traced but a massive operation has been launched to nab them, the SP said.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident to probe any lapses on the part of the jail security officials.

Out of the five, three were arrested for cases registered at Laharighat police station and one each from Moirabari and Tezpur police stations. PTI COR DG DG RG