Prisons DGP Alok Kumar reviews security, reforms at Mangaluru Jail

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 23 (PTI) DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar on Tuesday inspected the Mangaluru District Jail as part of a statewide review of prison security and reform measures.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said all prisons in Karnataka would be inspected in phases.

He said Mangaluru jail, located in a sensitive area, has been given special security priority. Inmates found violating discipline and causing disturbances have been identified and shifted to prisons in other districts.

The DGP said a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the supply of mobile phones inside the jail, warning of strict action.

He also referred to complaints about mobile jammers and said steps would be taken to upgrade systems using modern technology.

Kumar said AI-based surveillance cameras have been installed on a pilot basis in Bengaluru and Mysuru prisons, and a decision on extending the system to Mangaluru jail would be taken shortly.

On infrastructure, he said construction of the proposed jail at Mudipu remains pending. He said he would raise the issue with the home minister and urged local representatives to pursue the matter.

He added that efforts would be made, through the Legal Services Authority, to assist inmates unable to secure release due to financial constraints.