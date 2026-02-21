Private bank manager killed as car rams into scooter in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 21 (PTI) A regional manager of a private bank was killed after a speeding car hit his scooter on the Surajkund road here, police said on Saturday.

Four students of a private university were travelling in the car and fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, officials said.

According to police, Tarun Singh, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Sector-23, died in the accident. Based on a complaint from his father, a case has been registered against the driver, and an investigation is underway, they added.

Singh, a regional manager with ICICI Bank, had gone to meet a client at Omaxe Society in Green Field colony on Friday afternoon. While returning the car rammed into his scooter from behind, killing him on the spot, police said.

Green Field police post in-charge Kriparam, said apart from the driver, two women and a man were in the car. All are students of a private university, he added.

The officer said that after the accident, the driver and the two women fled, while the other man remained at the spot for some time.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was being driven by Rizul Satija and belonged to him, poice said, adding that efforts are on to apprehend the accused.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, police said. PTI COR OZ OZ OZ