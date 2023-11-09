Private bus carrying 40 passengers rolls down to river bank on Goa-Mumbai road; no injuries

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) A private luxury bus coming to Mumbai from Goa veered off the road and rolled down to the bank of a river in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district after its driver misjudged a bridge on Thursday, a police official said. There were no injuries, he said.

The bus was carrying 40 passengers when the incident took place in the Sahuwadi area in the morning, he said.

Bus driver Hrishikesh Jagdish Bhat (23) lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road and rolled down to the bank of a river, he said.

No one was injured in the accident, the official said, adding that traffic on the road was briefly affected. PTI ZA NR