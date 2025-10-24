Private bus catches fire in Andhra's Kurnool, 20 killed: Police

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): A Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire near Chinnatekur in this district on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, a police official said.

Among the deceased was the biker.

According to initial reports, there were about 40 persons in the bus when the motorcycle collided with it and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze.

"About 19 passengers, two children and two drivers survived the mishap," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI.

The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes. Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, police further said.