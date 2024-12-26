Private bus catches fire in Delhi's Jaitpur area, no one injured

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A private chartered bus hired to transport people for a marriage function caught fire in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, an official said on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident, as the bus had no passengers at the time and the driver immediately exited the vehicle after noticing smoke from the engine.

"A call regarding the fire was received at 8:10 am from School Chowk, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the location," an official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, the official added.

It is suspected that a short circuit triggered the fire, police said.