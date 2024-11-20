Private bus catches fire near Dhaula Kuan, no one injured

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A private bus with no passenger inside caught fire near Dhaula Kuan here Tuesday evening due to a suspected short circuit, an official said.

Only the driver was present in the bus at the time of the incident and he managed to escape and inform the fire department, the official said.

The call regarding the fire was received around 8.15 pm and three fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, he said.

The bus was coming from Rajasthan, he added.

It is suspected that a short circuit triggered the fire, police said. PTI ALK TIR TIR