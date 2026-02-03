Private bus hits container truck in UP's Hardoi; driver killed, nine injured

Hardoi (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A private bus collided with a container vehicle on the Hardoi-Lucknow highway here on Tuesday, killing the bus driver and injuring nine passengers, police said.

The accident took place near Katiya Mau village under Kachhauna police station limits when the speeding bus, with 30 to 35 passengers on board, rammed into the truck from behind, they said.

The impact was so severe that the bus went out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch, triggering panic among passengers.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam said the bus was travelling from Hardoi to Lucknow with around 30 to 35 passengers when the accident took place.

Hearing cries for help, local residents and passers-by rushed to the spot and, with the help of police, rescued the injured and took them to the Kachhauna Community Health Centre, where they are undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The bus driver was trapped inside the mangled cabin and was pulled out after cutting open the bus' exterior.

He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased has been identified as Raju alias Gopal (45).

Of the nine injured passengers, seven have sustained serious injuries, the officer said said, adding that police have inspected the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.