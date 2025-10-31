Private bus operators in Rajasthan announce indefinite strike over 'arbitrary penalties'

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) Operation of private sleeper buses came to a standstill in parts of Rajasthan on Friday as operators launched an indefinite strike against the transport department, accusing it of imposing "arbitrary penalties" in the wake of recent sleeper bus accidents.

Buses in Jodhpur, Kota and other districts have stopped operating and travel agencies have suspended bookings, forcing commuters to rely on Rajasthan state roadways buses and trains.

The protest follows a series of enforcement drives by the transport department after a fire in a sleeper bus in Jaisalmer left 26 people dead.

Zafar Khan, the Jodhpur president of All India Tourist Permit Bus Owners' association, alleged that the department has imposed arbitrary and seizures of several buses on violation of permit.

"The indefinite strike began today. There are around 500 buses in Jodhpur that are not operating," he said.

Khan said the transport department has imposed "arbitrary penalties" even when buses have required permits, causing resentment among bus operators.

While the transport department has objected to modifications made by operators in sleeper buses such as lack of exit gates, more time would be required to comply with the orders, he said.

"The department has seized centres where alteration and modifications are done therefore we are facing problems in getting the required modification done.

"The permits have been issued and fitness of buses has been done on the same buses but now the department is imposing penalties. The department should also take action on transport department officials and inspectors who have passed the buses in fitness," he said.

Rajendra Sharma, a representative of the private bus operators association in Jaipur, said that the strike was indefinite.

Another representative of a bus association said that there are close to 8,000 sleeper buses in the state. Most private bus associations, barring Udaipur and Bhilwara, have extended their support, he said.

Twenty-six people were burnt alive when a sleeper bus caught fire in Jaisalmer earlier this month. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in AC. There was no exit gate in the bus. Following the incident, the transport department launched an intensive checking campaign against illegal modification and violation of permit norms. PTI SDA SKY SKY