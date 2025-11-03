Private bus operators strike in Shimla, causing inconvenience to commuters

Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI) Irked by a longstanding demand going unheard, the private bus operators in Shimla went on a strike on Monday, causing massive inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

However, they later called off the strike after talks with officials of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and agreed to ply as usual from Tuesday.

The private bus operators in Shimla have been demanding ban on the entry and exit of long-route HRTC buses in the already congested state capital, as these buses usually operate from routes beyond 40 kilometres from the city.

The private operators began their strike by parking the buses outside the Regional Transport Office in Shimla. They also raised slogans reiterating their demand.

Owing to the strike, thousands of commuters, especially office-goers and students, faced inconveniences. To ease the situation, the HRTC plied additional bus services throughout the day.

According to private bus operators, the long-route HRTC buses not only worsen traffic congestion in Shimla but also pick up local passengers, causing losses to them.

They alleged that several HRTC buses that are used as school buses, also allow fare-paying passengers, causing additional financial losses to private players.

The protesting bus operators said that the state government had issued a notification in 2011 prohibited long-route buses, both HRTC and private, in Shimla, but many of them flout these orders.