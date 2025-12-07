Private bus veers off road, falls into drain in UP's Bijnor; over 24 persons injured

Bijnor, Dec 7 (PTI) More than 24 persons onboard a private bus sustained minor injuries after the vehicle allegedly lost control and skid off the road, falling into a roadside drain here on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the bus was travelling from Jaspur to Nagina when the driver prima facie lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the drain near the Nachna river.

"There were about two dozen passengers on board. All sustained minor injuries," the ASP said.

The injured were taken to the community health centre, where they were given first aid and later discharged, he added. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB