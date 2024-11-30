Private car plunges into Chenab river in J&K’s Doda; one dead, two missing

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) A woman was killed and two other passengers are missing after a private car skidded off the road and rolled down into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Khandote village around 8.30 am and a joint rescue operation by the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers is on to trace out the missing persons, the officials said.

Three persons – Ranjeet Kumar (25) and his relatives Beli Ram (60) and Puran Devi (60) – were travelling from Charya village to Jammu when the car plunged into the river, they said.

Devi's body was found lying on the river bank, while the car along with two other occupants had submerged into the river, the officials said, adding the search is on for the missing persons. PTI TAS AS