Private carrier flights to Delhi, Mumbai delayed due to 'technical snag,' say officials

Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) Over 200 passengers bound for New Delhi and Mumbai were left waiting at the airport here after the flights operated by a private carrier to the respective cities were delayed, officials said.

The flights were delayed due to "technical snag," they said.

The flights were scheduled to leave at 11.20 am (Delhi) and 11.40 am (Mumbai) and are expected to fly to their destinations after 4 pm.

The passengers of the two flights were waiting at the airport. PTI CORR SA SSK SA SSK ADB