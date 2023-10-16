Private company manager kidnapped, murdered for money in Gurugram; 3 held

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a private company’s manager after withdrawing Rs 3.50 lakh from his account here, police said on The accused along with a co-worker of the victim held him hostage for five days and murdered him after withdrawing around Rs 3.50 lakhs from his account, they said.

Delhi resident Akshay (26), was arrested from Haridwar while Pradeep (29), from Mahendergarh, and Vinay (22), from Bhiwani, were arrested from Rampur flyover in Gurugram on Saturday night, police said.

All the accused have been sent on a two-day police remand, they added.

On October 9, a man filed a complaint at civil line police station that his brother Praveen Trivedi (45), who worked as a manager at a private company in Manesar had been missing since October 5.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 346 (wrongfully confines) of the IPC at the police station, they said.

Trivedi and Pradeep worked together in the same company. The accused knew that the victim had a lot of money, so he, along with his relative Vinay and one of his associates Akshay, hatched a plan to kidnap Trivedi and kill him after withdrawing money from his bank account, police said.

According to Pradeep, he called Trivedi to Patel Nagar, Gurugram on October 5 and from there he took him to Manesar where the three accused took him hostage in a room, they said.

After that, they withdrew about Rs 3.50 lakh from Trivedi’s account and bought an old car with the money. On October 9 night, they strangled Trivedi to death and threw his body on a roadside near Mohammadpur Ahir village in Nuh, they said.

Following this, IPC sections 302 (murder), 364 (abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) were added to the FIR, the officer said.

“The body was not identified but a team of civil line police station led by SHO inspector Poonam Hooda finally cracked the case. We are questioning the accused”, said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime. PTI COR NB NB