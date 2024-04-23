Private company's employee stabbed to death by 2 drug-addict men

Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) Two drug-addict men allegedly stabbed to death a 30-year-old private company employee over an altercation in the wee hours on Tuesday here, said police.

The police arrested both the accused within hours and an FIR was registered at Sector 10 A police station, they added.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Avinash alias Rikki, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. He used to work with a private company located near Khandsa.

The incident took place around 1:00 am on Tuesday at the T-point of Sector 37 when the victim was returning from work. The accused met him and allegedly started misbehaving with him, which led to an altercation, the police said.

The accused allegedly stabbed Rikki in the chest more than three times and fled from the spot, leaving him injured, said the police.

He later succumbed to his injuries at PGIMS, Rohtak, they added.

Following the complaint by Bijender Singh, the deceased's father, an FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the police arrested both the accused within hours, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohit (25), a resident of Sector 5 and Sandeep alias Sandy (25), a resident of the Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram, they added.

"The accused revealed that they were standing in a drunken state and after an altercation with the deceased, they stabbed him with a knife. The accused and victim were not known to each other. We are questioning the accused," said the spokesperson of Gurugram Police. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK