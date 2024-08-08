Private complaint filed in court against Siddaramaiah over MUDA 'scam'

Bengaluru: A private complaint was filed on Thursday against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Special Court for Elected Representatives here over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment 'scam'.

The complainant -- Mysuru-based activist Snehamai Krishna -- has alleged the Chief Minister's involvement in the 'scam.' Siddaramaiah had misused his powers, the complainant alleged and sought a direction from the court for an inquiry against him by the CBI or any independent investigation agency.

Reacting to it, the Chief Minister said he has "strength to reply to false complaints." “False cases can’t stand before the law,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.