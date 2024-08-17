Private doctors cease work in UP in protest against Kolkata medic's murder

Lucknow: Doctors running private clinics and nursing homes associated with the Indian Medical Association of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday abandoned work in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The absolute threw health care services across districts of UP out of gear and led to the crowding of patients at government hospitals.

Junior doctors from Lucknow's KGMU observed a 'Kala Rakshabandhan' by tying black bands on their hands.

The Provincial Medical Service Association (PMS), a body of government hospitals' doctors, continued work, but extended moral support to the striking doctors.

"Our demand from the government is to make a central law for the safety of doctors and declare hospitals as safe areas with mandatory security rights," UP IMA's provincial president Dr MM Paliwal told PTI.

"Our young doctors work in emergency services at night to save the lives of patients. But they themselves remain at risk of raped or killed," he said. The service boycott, which started on Saturday morning, will continue till 6 am on Sunday, he said.

"We demand justice for the trainee doctor and condemn the vandalism done in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," Paliwal added.

In Lucknow, junior doctors of KGMU raised slogans like 'Suno Draupadi Shastra Utha Lo, Ab Govind Na Aayenge'. The strike impacted several other hospitals, including SPGI, Lohia.

UP Resident Doctors Association state president Dr Hardeep Jogi said, "The strike of junior doctors continued for the sixth day today. OPD and other services will remain suspended in all the state's medical colleges." A huge crowd of patients was seen at all government hospitals in Lucknow and Balrampur, including Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital and Jhalkari Bai Hospital.

Dr Amit Singh, secretary of the Provincial Medical Service Association, said, "We morally support the striking junior doctors and private doctors associated with IMA and justify all their demands." A postgraduate trainee woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. Her body was found on the morning of August 9 in a bloodied state.