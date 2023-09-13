Private firm appointed for upkeep of Thane hospital where 18 patients died in 24-hour period in August

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday handed over the task of maintaining cleanliness at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in the city, where 18 patients died in a 24-hour period exactly a month ago, to a private firm.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar welcomed the officials and staffers of the firm during a brief function held at the hospital.

The workers of the firm will operate mechanical sweepers to maintain cleanliness at the hospital and its premises, including the medical college, a release issued by the TMC said.

"The appointment of a new contractor will bring radical changes in the upkeep of the hospital and its premises. A total of 180 workers will engage in round-the-clock cleanliness of the facility. Some staffers will be permanently appointed for the maintenance of toilets," it said.

If any lapses are found on the part of the contractor, stringent action will be taken, it added.

Negligence will not be tolerated, the civic chief warned on the occasion.

He asked the workers to be polite with patients and their relatives, and ensure that they do face any kind of inconvenience.

Eighteen patients died at the hospital in 24 hours on August 12 and 13. These patients had complications of kidney stone, chronic paralysis, ulcer, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, septicemia etc, officials had said.

The state government had set up a nine-member committee to probe 18 deaths, which is yet to submit its report. PTI COR NP