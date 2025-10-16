Private firm employee 'flees' with Rs 70 lakh belonging to Railways in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against an employee of a private cash collection company after he allegedly absconded with nearly Rs 70 lakh belonging to the Railways from the divisional headquarters here, officials said.

A complaint was filed at the Navabad police station by Gaurav Garg, the manager of the CMS Info Systems Limited, a Gwalior-based company responsible for the Railways' cash collection, they added.

The employee, identified as Anshul Sahu, a resident of Kasai Baba in the Prem Nagar area, was tasked with depositing three days' worth of cash collection -- amounting to Rs 69,78,642 -- into the State Bank of India's railway station branch, according to police.

The manager said in his complaint that Sahu collected the cash from the Jhansi railway station from October 10 to 12.

Garg has handed over the employee's identification documents to the police, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) J P Pal said efforts are underway to locate and "swiftly" arrest the abscondee.