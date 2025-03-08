Private firm fined Rs 80 lakh for illegal mining in Budgam: J-K minister

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday informed the house that a private company was fined Rs 80 lakh for unauthorised mining in Budgam district.

The issue was highlighted in the Legislative Assembly by MLA Khan Sahab, Safiud-Din-Bhat, bringing it to the immediate attention of the House.

The deputy chief minister said the Budgam mineral officer had taken strict action against Messrs NKC Projects Private Limited for unauthorised mining at Shaliganaga Nalla in Lanilab Basant Wooder.

The action follows the circulation of a video on social media on March 2, exposing the illegal activity.

Choudhary said that on receiving the report from the directorate of geology and mining, the DMO Budgam deputed a team to the site to verify the claims.

Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the company had engaged men and machinery for the unauthorised extraction of approximately 300 metric tons of Nallah Mukh without obtaining the permits, he said.

In response, a formal notice (dated March 3, 2025) was issued to the project manager of the company, directing an immediate cessation of all illegal mining activities and furnishing relevant documentation, he said, adding, the machinery deployed in the mining was seized. PTI TAS TAS VN VN