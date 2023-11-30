Private firm staff held for morphing pictures of female colleagues

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old employee of a private firm was arrested for allegedly morphing photos of his female colleagues including his girlfriend, police said on Thursday.

Aditya Santosh had stored more than 13,000 nude pictures of several women in his mobile phone. He morphed them along with pictures of his female colleagues, they said.

He was arrested by the cybercrime police in Bengaluru based on a complaint they received on November 23 from the lawyer of his firm, police said.

According to the police, Santosh was in relationship with his female colleague for the last four months. He allegedly recorded some of their private moments on his phone. Recently, she took his phone without his knowledge to delete these pictures and when she opened the gallery, she was shocked to find that he had stored nude photos of several women and had also morphed these pictures with that of their other female colleagues.

She then approached the office staff and informed them about it.

Preliminary probe has revealed that he morphed pictures for his own pleasure.

Santosh was working as a customer service agent in the firm since the last five months, the police said, adding they are verifying if he had circulated any of these pictures. PTI AMP ROH