Private firms benefitting instead of farmers, will transform PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Congress

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of benefitting private companies instead of farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and asserted that it has guaranteed transforming the scheme to ensure that tillers get the insurance claim within 30 days.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), insurance companies earned a profit of Rs 40,000 crore while farmers faced the problem of non-payment of the insurance amount.

"In 2016, outgoing prime minister implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. What have been the results in the last six to seven years, what did the farmers get? According to government figures, private firms earned a profit of 40,000 crore profit but the farmers got no benefit," Ramesh said in a video statement on X.

The farmers did not get the appropriate amount of insurance money and also never on time, he said.

"The Congress has given the guarantee that we will transform the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana so that the farmers are the primary beneficiaries and they get the insurance within 30 days," Ramesh said.

In his post in Hindi on X, the Congress general secretary said one of the guarantees of 'Kisan Nyay' is to ensure payment of insurance directly into the account within 30 days of making the claim.

"At the same time, the prime minister's crop insurance scheme has to be completely transformed to make it in the interest of the farmers," Ramesh said.

In its manifesto, the Congress has said, "Crop insurance will be made farm and farmer specific. Premium will be charged from the farmer according to the sum insured and all claims will be settled within 30 days." PTI ASK SZM