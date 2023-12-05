Private healthcare provider launches CAR-T-cell therapy for cancer

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A private healthcare provider on Tuesday announced that it has launched chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for cancer, which uses the patient's own immune cells to treat the disease.

At a press conference, Max Healthcare announced that it has started the treatment and also claimed it is being offered for the first time in north India.

In the therapy, a patient's own immune cells are genetically engineered in a laboratory to make them capable of fighting cancer, the hospital said.

It said as part of the treatment, a specific type of white blood cells called T-cells are modified in the lab so that they can target and destroy cancer cells.

The sourcing of CAR-T-cells for this therapy is being done in collaboration with ImmunoACT, an IIT Bombay-incubated company, the hospital said.

Last month, ImmunoACT received the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSO) marketing authorisation approval for its CAR-T cell therapy product for relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphomas and leukaemia in India, it said.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Harit K Chaturvedi, chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care, said, "The introduction of CAR-T-cell therapy at Max Healthcare marks a significant leap in our commitment to providing cutting edge care for cancer patients. This innovative approach reflects our continuous endeavour to push the boundaries of cancer treatment, offering patients the most advanced therapeutic options available." Also known as a "living drug," this therapy provides enduring benefits and is recommended for those unable to undergo a stem cell transplant or post-transplant relapse, the hospital said.

Compared to conventional therapies, this requires a brief, single-infusion treatment, enhancing the quality of life for many patients with an average of two weeks of in-patient care, it said.