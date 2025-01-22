Private hospital booked for 'illegal' kidney transplants

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against a private hospital here for allegedly carrying out kidney transplant surgeries without the requisite permissions, police said on Wednesday.

The case was filed under the Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Act following a complaint from a health department official, they said.

State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who took serious note of the issue, instructed officials to submit a report after conducting a thorough inquiry.

He emphasised that strict action should be taken against those involved in illegal kidney transplant surgeries.

He also directed the previously appointed 'taskforce committees' to conduct checks in private hospitals and ensure the implementation of the Clinical Establishment Act, urging them to act decisively to prevent any illegal medical practices, an official release said.

The minister further instructed police officials to monitor any illegal activities that may occur in hospitals. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK KH