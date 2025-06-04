Private hospital in Mangaluru receives bomb threat

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 4 (PTI) A bomb threat call made to a private medical college hospital here caused panic on Wednesday, prompting an emergency response from the police and bomb disposal squad.

The threat call was later confirmed to be a hoax.

According to officials, an unidentified caller made a threat over the phone to Kanachur Medical College near Deralakatte in Ullal taluk, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises. The college comes under Konaje police station limits.

Authorities immediately evacuated people from the hospital and informed the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), who came along with sniffer dogs and personnel from the local police force.

After a thorough search lasting several hours, no explosives were found, and the threat was declared false.

Konaje police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the caller.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the call was made from a mobile phone, and technical teams are now examining call records to identify the source, a senior police officer said.

Police officials said stringent action would be taken against those involved, noting that bomb hoaxes are a serious offence under Indian law and can cause unnecessary panic and disruption, especially in critical healthcare settings.

Kanachur Medical College is one of the key medical institutions in the region, located in coastal Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala. PTI CORR AMP KH