Private hospital in Rajasthan to adopt drone-based medical, security services

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) A private medical university here on Tuesday announced on Tuesday a plan to adopt drone-based medical and security services.

Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology (MGUMST) has partnered with a Rajasthan-based drone manufacturer for the plan, hospital officials said, adding that necessary approvals for the operations were underway.

The initiative aims to enhance the effectiveness, rapid transportation of cadaver organs, swift delivery of laboratory samples, security surveillance and disaster relief operations.

The hospital's Chief Operating Officer, Sukant Das and Marketing Director Virendra Pareek said that drone technology will be particularly important in the rapid transportation of cadaver organs.

"After brain death, organ transplants must be done within a specified time frame. Ambulances and green corridors are used for this purpose, but with drones, traffic, distance, and time barriers will be eliminated. This will allow organs to be transported securely from one hospital to another in a much shorter time," he said.

Drone technology will significantly improve the success rate of organ transplants, he added.

COO Pareek further said this will revolutionise the transportation of lab and diagnostic samples. Temperature-controlled drone boxes will enable the rapid delivery of blood, biopsy and other sensitive samples to testing centres. This will ensure the quality of the samples and timely reports for treatment without delays, he said.

He added that drone technology will also be utilised for hospital security surveillance and patrolling, for 24/7 monitoring of hospital campuses, medical colleges and other sensitive areas. PTI SDA OZ OZ