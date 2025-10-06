Private hospital in UP's Sikandarpur sealed after woman’s death during delivery

Ballia (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A private hospital in Sikandarpur town has been sealed after the death of a woman during childbirth, health department officials said here on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Verman said the action against New Deeplok Hospital was taken on Sunday after an inspection revealed multiple irregularities and the facility was not meeting the required medical standards.

It followed the death of a woman at the hospital during childbirth earlier this month.

A complaint filed against Dr Rashmi Rai by the woman's husband, a resident of the Amritpali village, alleged negligence leading to the death.

The hospital authorities have been served a notice and directed to submit relevant operational records within a week, the officer said.