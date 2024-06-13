Private hospital introduces South Asia's first Gamma knife Esprit

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A private hospital has announced the launch of South Asia's first Gamma Knife Esprit for making a significant advancement in non-surgical treatment for brain tumours with minimal impact on healthy tissues.

The announcement was made by Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) on Thursday.

Gamma Knife Esprit utilises computer-guided precision to deliver radiation therapy in a single session, significantly reducing treatment time compared to the conventional methods, it said in the statement.

The technology is pivotal for treating conditions like multiple brain metastases, meningiomas, and pituitary adenomas, ensuring swift recovery and preserving neurological functions, it added.

The launch ceremony was attended by Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, underscored the collaborative efforts between the Swedish innovation and Indian healthcare excellence, promoting access to state-of-the-art medical treatments across the region, it added. PTI NSM NSM TIR TIR