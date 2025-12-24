Private hospital saves pregnant Kenyan woman with rare blood cancer

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old pregnant woman from Kenya diagnosed with a rare and aggressive blood cancer was treated at a private hospital here.

The patient, who was 15 weeks pregnant, presented with persistent fatigue, unexplained bleeding and severe pain in her right leg, a release said.

Giving details of the case, Dr Niti Raizada, Principal Director, Medical Oncology & Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, "Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia is one of the most aggressive but also one of the most curable forms of leukemia when treated promptly.

"In this case, the patient presented with high-risk disease, pregnancy-related complications and extensive Deep Vein Thrombosis which made her condition extremely critical." Doctors initiated internationally accepted APL induction therapy under intensive monitoring, alongside comprehensive supportive care, including antibiotics, anticoagulation and blood and platelet transfusions.

A coordinated team of specialists from hematology, vascular surgery, cardiopulmonary medicine and obstetrics managed complications round the clock.

After nearly six weeks of treatment, the patient achieved complete remission and was discharged in stable condition with a structured follow-up plan. PTI GMS KH