Private hospitals join doctors' strike in Delhi, shut down OPDs

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) With each passing day, a doctors' strike over the alleged rape and killing of one of their colleagues in a Kolkata hospital is gaining momentum as major private hospitals in Delhi joined the protest on Friday, shutting down their OPDs, elective surgeries and IPD services.

Resident doctors in the capital have been on an indefinite strike since Monday. As the strike entered its sixth day on Friday, private hospitals also joined the protest alongside government hospitals.

Hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram, Fortis and Apollo have halted their OPD, elective surgeries and IPD services.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "We have declared a complete shutdown of OPD, elective OTs and IPD work. Unfortunately, I believe that protests and discontinuation of duties have now become necessary to pressure the authorities and expedite the investigation process, so that justice is not delayed." "We will continue to fully support the agitation until concrete changes are made to address the safety and security concerns of all cadres of workers in the health service," he added.

Fortis Hospitals, in a statement, said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the horrific incident in Kolkata. Such acts of violence, particularly against those who dedicate their lives to healing others, are deplorable and call for swift justice.

"At Fortis Hospitals, we stand in solidarity with the Indian Medical Association and the wider medical community in condemning this act. We respect the sentiments of our doctors and will support those who wish to participate in the nationwide shutdown. Essential services will continue to be provided to ensure that patient care is not compromised." Resident doctors from all major hospitals in Delhi have been protesting, taking out marches and holding candlelight vigils demanding justice for the Kolkata victim and over safety concerns.

Earlier, doctors from private hospitals also protested by wearing black bands on their arms.

OPDs at the Apollo Hospital are shut and only emergency services are being provided, according to sources at the facility. "Apollo has also joined the protest," a source said. PTI NSM RC