Private hospitals must focus beyond profits, says Delhi LG

Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday called upon private hospitals to prioritise quality healthcare over profits, stressing the need for continuous improvement in medical services, technology, and innovation.

He was speaking at the third convocation ceremony of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital, held at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre.

Addressing the graduating doctors, the LG emphasised the importance of regularly upgrading their knowledge and skills to stay at the forefront of healthcare.

"Doctors must continuously enhance and upgrade their knowledge and skills as pioneers in human health, treatment, and management. There is a need for continuous upgradation in medical services, technologies, research, and innovation to meet the evolving needs of society," he said.

"I called upon the private healthcare sector in Delhi to contribute by thinking beyond mere profits and focusing on providing high-quality health services to the people," he added.

Saxena added that the advancements in healthcare would shape the country's global positioning and praised the Centre's initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for improving access to quality healthcare for underserved communities.

Addressing the occasion, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said "Despite limited resources, the MCD is doing commendable work in the healthcare sector, and plans to start a new medical college in the near future," an official statement quoted her as saying.

The convocation held for the 2016 and 2017 batches of the medical college, was also attended by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Kumar.

Commissioner Kumar congratulated the graduating doctors students and the faculty of Hindu Rao Medical College, acknowledging their role in shaping the future of the students.

"Obtaining an MBBS degree is not the ultimate goal, but rather the beginning of a lifelong contribution to nation-building and strengthening the country's healthcare infrastructure," he said encouraging the doctors to dedicate themselves to the cause. PTI SJJ HIG